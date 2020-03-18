WASHINGTON EXAMINER

All 27 European Union nations agreed to shut down entry into EU borders in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the continent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the plan, set to last 30 days, on Tuesday during a teleconference meeting with other EU leaders. She said there would be “very, very limited exceptions.” “The union and its member states will do whatever it takes,” said European Council President Charles Michel, who also noted the EU will arrange for the repatriation of citizens who live within the union.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER