NBC NEWS:

Jason Alderman was hungry. It was the beginning of his regular Sunday night commute from San Francisco to Boston, but unlike most weeks, he hadn’t grabbed food before boarding his plane. So that June 2018 evening, the public relations executive did something he’d sworn he’d never do again: He ate the in-flight meal.

Sitting in business class, he ordered the duck ravioli after he says the flight attendant assured him it was “very good.” But a few hours later, Alderman knew something was wrong.

“About three-quarters of the way through the flight, I start feeling really bad. Really, really bad,” he recalled. “If you’ve never had food poisoning before, it’s like going 10 rounds with Muhammad Ali.”

Alderman says he managed to reach his Boston apartment before he became violently ill.

He can’t remember how long it lasted. “You sort of get lost in this time warp of misery,” he said. “I got a few hours of sleep, cleaned myself off, took a shower, and went into work. It was probably one of my lower performing days.”

Alderman’s story may carry a familiar ring for many travelers. Jokes and tales about the quality of in-flight meals are nothing new. But just how safe is airline food?

An NBC News investigation of airline catering found an industry with limited oversight in which outbreaks are difficult to track. Food safety for airline caterers and airlines is regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration, which requires inspections of this industry far less frequently than it recommends local health agencies inspect restaurants. When airline food inspections do occur, they can reveal serious safety violations — as many as 22 in a single inspection — but rarely lead to penalties.

Under the FDA’s rules, the agency only has to inspect airline caterers every three to five years. FDA rules for airlines are even looser than for caterers: planes receive random FDA inspections “when time and opportunity allow,” according to an agency manual.