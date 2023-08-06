What you need to know about extending the airline pilot retirement age to 67

GlobalAir.com

Legislation that will increase airline pilot retirement from age 65 to age 67 was recently passed through the U.S. House of Representatives. This bipartisan bill passed the House with a 351-69 vote. The bill will now be sent to the Senate and expire on Sept. 30th, 2023 if not voted upon. Here is what you need to know about the bill.

Why increase the pilot retirement age?

The Regional Airline Association (RAA) is one of the largest proponents of extending the airline pilot retirement age by two years. The RAA and other proponents of the bill want to extend the retirement age to assist the global pilot shortage. Regional Airlines are amongst the hardest hit by the pilot shortage. Staffing regional flights with captains is becoming more difficult as regional captains and even first officers leave the regional airlines for their “forever jobs” at the major airlines. Regional captains approaching age 65 are keeping the regional airlines afloat. Their seniority and quality of life prevent them from leaving their current regional airline. Extending the retirement to age 67 will help the regional airlines staff their routes with captains for a little longer.

Opposition to the bill

Many pilots and pilot unions are against the increase in retirement age. The unions believe that raising the retirement age will decrease safety. The CEO of United Airlines stated that roughly 36 percent of their 64-year-old pilots are unable to fly due to issues attaining a flight medical. Many pilots choose to retire earlier than 65 for this reason. Another problem that could arise from raising the age is conflict with other countries’ retirement age. Most countries also require pilots to retire at the age of 65. This could be an issue for pilots older than 65 operating international flights between the United States and other countries. The last time the pilot age was increased was in 2007 when the pilot retirement age of 60 was pushed to 65. Continuing this trend of allowing pilots to fly longer is concerning pilots themselves and the flying public. The Senate has the ball in its court with extending the retirement age of airline pilots. Pilots and their unions are begging lawmakers to look at studies regarding the age of pilots and safety incidents. The pilot shortage is putting a strain on the airline industry, however, opposers to the bill do not want lawmakers to pass this bill impulsively. Opposition to the bill is high amongst those in the industry. Raising the retirement age to 67 could be a temporary fix to a much bigger staffing issue at the regional airlines.

