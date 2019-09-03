THE NEW YORK TIMES:

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened

In the predawn hours on Monday, a haunting distress call was apparently made from a commercial scuba diving vessel named the Conception.

Bob and Shirley Hansen, the owners of a fishing boat that was moored overnight several hundred feet from the Conception, said they saw fire shooting through holes in the vessel and explosions “every few beats.”

Five of six crew members, shivering and some in underwear, made it to the Hansens’ boat. The 33 passengers aboard the Conception are believed to have been asleep below deck when the fire broke out.

Twenty people were confirmed dead as of late Monday and 14 were missing.

The Conception’s three-day diving excursion had been set to end today.

The Conception, a 75-foot vessel, was based in Santa Barbara and operated by Truth Aquatics.

According to a floor plan of the boat, passengers slept in one room in bunk beds below deck. Narrow staircases from the sleeping quarters and showers led to the galley.

Officials said the vessel was in full compliance with inspections and other regulations.

Still, Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County said he didn’t know whether the boat had any kind of “black box,” like an airplane might have.