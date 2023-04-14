The FBI on Thursday arrested Jack Teixeira for allegedly leaking dozens of sensitive US intelligence documents in the biggest national security breach in at least a decade.

Here’s what we know about Teixeira and the leak:

Who is Jack Teixeira?

Teixeira, 21, is a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, an enlisted member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing located at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Why was he arrested?

Teixeira was taken into custody on Thursday at his home in North Dighton, Mass., following the disclosure of sensitive information that pertained to the war in Ukraine — and detailed US intelligence gathering on allies like Israel and South Korea.

As law enforcement officials closed in on Teixeira, the young man read a book on his home’s patio, seemingly unaware of what was about to happen.

The arrest came after the New York Times identified Teixeira as a person of interest in the case, which was opened last week when some of the shared documents were discovered on Russian Telegram channels.

Reports indicate Teixeira was a prominent figure in The “Thug Shakers Central” Discord group, where the documents initially appeared.

READ MORE