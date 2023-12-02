What we know about China’s new pneumonia outbreak so far

News of an outbreak of a strange “white lung” pneumonia hospitalizing kids in northern China is more than enough to start the rest of us worrying.That fear is well-warranted, given China’s long and continuing history of hiding public-health realities from the rest of the world.Especially now that similar illnesses — with as yet unknown causes — have broken out on US soil in Ohio.

So far (thankfully) there’s no direct evidence of a new pathogen or a lab leak here; if anything, in fact, just the opposite.Yet the fear alone — recalling the time in early 2020 when China was denying the scope of a new outbreak and the World Health Organization was backing this false reality — is certainly justified and terrifying.We simply can’t trust any public-health info coming out of China.We couldn’t trust their public health pronouncements back then, and we can’t trust them now.

