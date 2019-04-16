WHAT? TO A GOLFER?

President Trump said Monday that he had spoken with Tiger Woods following his sensational comeback win in the Masters at Augusta National a day earlier— and promised to award him a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” the linkster-in-chief tweeted aboard Air Force One while winging his way to Minnesota.

Woods shot a final-round score of 70 to finish 13-under par, giving him his fifth green jacket since 1997 but first since 2005, as his career was marred by injuries and scandal.

