Of the 328.2 Million total citizens, there are 236.5 Million Whites in the United States or 72% of the population!

A spreadsheet of TV commercials shows the following over a 4 month period:

White men have all but disappeared .

When they are in commercials they are either:

· Old, ugly and sick or:

Ø They are the partner of a black woman

Ø And have no speaking part.

Or have a gay male partner.

· In 3 of the commercials the white men are doing laundry and always paired with a little girl to whom they are delivering the clean clothe



There were zero commercials of White fathers and sons. None!

· Equally disturbing, young white boys and teens have also disappeared.

· The study found a majority of the children were white girls with a black “brother.”

· Mostly TV commercial couples consist of a white woman with a black man.



Are they trying to program the young people of today?

Amazingly, in the month of December there was an uptick in good looking white male models. Research determined that in each and every case it was a cologne commercial and every one of those commercials were made in Europe where they still use muscular, masculine white men.



One insurance commercial featured a good looking white guy in his 20’s.

· He was so mind-numbingly stupid that he was incapable of delivering his lines and couldn’t even say “Liberty Mutual” the insurance company featured in the commercial.



Over a period of 4 months it concluded that:

· While the African American population in America is only 12% they were in 84.3% of the commercials.

· Black males are only 5% of our population yet were in 79.7% of the ads.



White males make up the largest segment of our population:

· Yet were only in 4% of the TV commercials!

· In most of those cases they are in their 60’s to 80’s and were pushing medication for debilitating diseases, reverse mortgages (i.e. Tom Selleck) or Medicare plans.

· While the study had many, many more alarming facts, one that really stands out is that:

Ø each and every ad for new cars featured a woman driver except for Lincoln.

Ø Only one ad included a white male passenger and he is not behind the wheel, a black woman is.

Ø In the commercials for automobiles there were more black women drivers than white women.

Ø Again, Europe was the exception here Mercedes and BMW had NO VISIBLE DRIVERS!! They showed the cars cruising highways with license plates that were obviously European but never allowed a view where the driver was visible. I found that very interesting.

This questions:

· Who casts these commercial shoots?

· Who directs the directors to cast certain ‘types’?

· How did this trend in commercials happen all at the same time?

· Was it at federal government direction?

· Can you say conspiracy?

What is going on here?

· Demasculinization of the White American Male

· Looks like White lives don’t matter and Black privilege has taken over!