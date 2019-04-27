THE WEATHER CHANNEL:

It may be late April, but Winter Storm Xyler will make you forget that it is spring in the Midwest this weekend as it is expected to bring some unusually heavy late season snowfall.

Snow, yes, that white stuff that we’d all rather forget about this time of the year, is on the way from the Dakotas to upstate New York. In some areas this could be one of the heaviest snowfalls so late in the season.

Cooler temperatures are also on the way from the northern Rockies into the northern Plains and Great Lakes as a pattern change will usher in another round of below-average temperatures.