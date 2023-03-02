On Wednesday evening, the Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill calling on the Biden Administration to declassify “information related to the origins of Covid-19.”

In recent days, select U.S. government agencies have claimed, behind the shadow of classified reports, that they now believe a lab leak is to blame for the Covid-19 outbreak.

It’s fascinating to observe this radical narrative departure from the not so distant past, when these very same people declared that blaming China for Covid was racist, xenophobic, and whatnot.

On top of that, it seems that the new Congress is positioning itself only to investigate the gain of function versus lab leak scenarios, but not the origin of the information operations and very oddly timed coincidences that resulted in full blown Covid hysteria. They’re signaling that people like Fauci, Bill Gates, and Big Pharma are going to be let entirely off the hook, which is quite unfortunate.

Unsurprisingly, this is a signal that Congress is not very serious about the real origin story of Covid, and never will be.

So what’s going on with all the China bashing?

Previously, the Uniparty Standard was to do everything possible not to offend the Chinese Communist Party, and to even engage them as a potential partner on the climate hoax and other power grab campaigns.

Now, suddenly, everyone in D.C. seems to agree that China can do no right.

So what changed? Why take this action now, several years after the first reported outbreak in Wuhan, China?

One possible explanation is China’s behavior concerning the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE