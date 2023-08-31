What Sanctions! Europe Importing Record Levels of LNG Gas From Russia

At present trends Europe is set to import more Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from Russia than ever before this year, an NGO claims, with billions of dollars spent buying energy from Russia despite attitudes towards their Ukraine war, and the sanctions regime.

While European nations placed sanctions on the gas piped directly from Russia to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine last year, that regime did not apply to gas that comes by boat which is cooled and compressed into liquid form, known as Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Those imports have soared despite principled talk about starving Russia of foreign trade, and so far this year Europe has bought over half of all Russian LNG exports.

While China is the largest single national customer for Russian LNG, Belgium and Spain come in second and third, and Europe is by far the largest destination for it overall. Europe’s imports from Russia are up 40 per cent this year compared to the same period in 2021 and is on track to be the biggest year for Russian LNG ever, an NGO called Global Witness claims, citing market analysis by Kpler, the Financial Times reports.

