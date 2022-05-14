NEW YORK POST:

Chesa Boudin was just 14 months old when his terrorist mom and dad went to prison. The experience left a lasting mark on the boy, who grew up to become the controversial, left-leaning district attorney of San Francisco, now facing a recall election over his soft-on-crime policies.

Chesa’s mother, Kathy Boudin, who was released in 2003, died earlier this month of cancer at 78. Though she remade her life working as an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s School of Social Work, she will always be remembered for her role in one of the most violent armed robberies of the 1980s.

