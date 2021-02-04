Breitbart:



Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) challenged President Joe Biden’s Education Secretary nominee on his statement it is “appropriate” to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports by asking, “What planet are you from?”

During a confirmation hearing Wednesday of the Senate committee that oversees education, the Kentucky senator asked Miguel Cardona if he thinks it is “fair” to allow boys claiming to be transgender to participate in girls’ sports, and about how it affects girls competing in these athletic events.

“I think it is appropriate,” Cardona replied. “It is the legal responsibility of schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities and this includes students who are transgender.”

Asked by Paul if he would enforce the Trump administration’s Office for Civil Rights rule stating boys cannot compete with girls in sports, Cardona, who has served as education commissioner in Connecticut, responded, “If confirmed, it’s my responsibility and my privilege to make sure that we’re following civil rights of all students. And that includes activities that they may engage in in high school or athletics.”

“What do you think in general about boys running in girls’ track meets, like they’ve been doing in Connecticut?” Paul continued.

“I think that it’s critically important that … education systems and educators respect the rights of all students including students who are transgender, and that they are afforded the opportunities that every other student has to participate in extracurricular activities,” Cardona answered. Paul challenged him:

Does it bother you that like the top 20 percent of boys running in track meets beat all of the girls in the state, that … it would … completely destroy girls’ athletics, that girls are being pushed out?.They don’t make the finals in the state meet, they don’t get college scholarships, that it’s really detrimental to girls’ sports. Do you worry about having boys run in girls’ track meets?

Cardona replied:

I recognize and appreciate the concerns, and the frustrations that are expressed. As commissioner of education, I have had conversations with families who have felt the way you just described it, and families of students who are transgender. So, I understand that this is a challenge, and I look forward to working with you and others to –

“Do you think it’s fair to have boys running in the girls’ track meet?” Paul interjected.

“I think it’s appropriate for … I think it’s, it’s the legal responsibility of schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities and this includes students who are transgender,” Cardona persisted.

“So, you don’t have a problem with boys running in the girls’ track meets, swimming meets, name it, you’re okay then with boys competing with girls?” Paul pressed him.

“Respectfully, Senator, I think I answered the question,” Cardona stated. “I believe schools should offer the opportunity for students to engage in extracurricular activities, even if they’re transgender. I think that’s their right.”

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Paul then reacted to Cardona’s statement it is “appropriate” to have a policy that could end girls’ and women’s sports:

That’s bizarre … I come from a family that has a lot of girls who have competed in college athletics and been state champions and, frankly, you know, some boy that’s six foot two, competing against my five foot four niece doesn’t sound very fair. I think most people in the country think that’s bizarre, you know, that is just completely bizarre and unfair that people – and you’re going to run the Department of Education – you’ve got no problem with it. That concerns me, and I think it’s this kind of thing is gonna lead to really just the vast majority of America just wondering who are these people that think it’s okay, what planet are you from? I mean to think it’s okay for boys to compete with girls in a track meet, that that somehow would be fair.

