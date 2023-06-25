The Kremlin faces a ‘deeply unstable’ situation after the Wagner rebellion ‘exposed the regime’s weakness’, analysts have warned.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s forces moved from their camps in Ukraine into Russia on Friday and took over a regional military command in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, before advancing toward Moscow.

Just as suddenly, the advance was called off on Saturday, and Russian state media said the Wagner troops would return to Ukraine while Prigozhin would flee to neighboring Belarus.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) allege the ‘short-term fix’ of an apparent truce with the Wagner Group will likely ‘substantially damage’ Putin’s government and war efforts, claiming it demonstrated security weaknesses and the ‘inability’ to repel internal threats quickly.

It comes as Putin’s longtime ally Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov slammed Prigozhin’s ‘arrogance’, claiming his actions could lead to ‘dangerous consequences’.

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region Sunday, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia’s top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.

‘The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending,’ Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said.

‘It is running normally and without incidents,’ Gusev added, saying travel restrictions imposed during Saturday’s operation against the mutiny will be lifted once ‘the situation is finally resolved.’

ISW analysts allege the apparent truce with Wagner forces is a ‘short-term fix, not a long-term solution’.

