Dear Dr. Savage,

Although the story would be difficult to follow if it were read in print, listening to you read the story with the added sound effects helps guide the listener through the labyrinth of multiple thoughts, dreams and the gender fluidity of the main character. Since I’m a lover of vintage radio shows, your narration is very much like a modern day “Theater of the Mind.” If you haven’t already done so, please consider doing audio books of your great works. As a fellow NYC expat, I enjoy your verbal deliveries.

The striking part of this story is that it closely parallels one of my own life’s heartbreaking experiences. It involved a woman that I loved dearly, but could never fully have as my own, no matter how much I poured my heart out to her. She was an ideal in my own mind, similar to a mirage. No matter how close I tried to get to her, she would selectively remain out of reach, getting together occasionally for random moments of intimacy, only to put the glow out when she would leave to return home. She was allegedly in an abusive marriage that either by orchestration or lack of willpower, was never able to break away from. It was a ten year emotional rollercoaster of manipulation and disappointment that I will never allow myself to revert to again. This experience changed me forever and as far as I know, this woman is still with her so-called “ex-husband” to this day. The passage of time has helped take the edge off the healing process, which is a blessing unto itself.

I know this was a bit of a diversion from “The Detective,” but I wanted to share my story with you. It’s amazing how a person could put pen to paper to create a fictional story that can closely mirror someone else’s experience. This is one of the many gifts that God has given you. I appreciate your vast knowledge and always enjoy listening to you, no matter what the subject matter is. You truly are a master in all that you do.

Sincerely Yours,

Steve D.

New Jersey