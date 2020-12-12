New York Post:

Even drug users, accused murderers are giving advice to combat NYC’s lawlessness

Korey McMillan wasn’t even trying to hide from cops when he was allegedly found on Oct. 21 with at least 200 bags of heroin, a scalpel, a forged driver’s license and stolen credit card — but despite 16 prior arrests, including eight felonies, McMillan was back on the street a day later.

Even the bad guys are dispensing advice on how to make the city safe.

“This could be avoided if you just get the drugs off the street,” Lawrence Downey, a career criminal accused of fatally knifing a WWE star’s brother, told cops as he was collared for the brazen killing in front of a Midtown pizzeria last month.

Downey, 59, whose rap sheet stretches back to 1995, even pointed out to the arresting officers from the Midtown South Precinct, “It’s so bad right now (it’s) on your own block.”

The precinct, which covers Madison Square Garden, Grand Central Terminal, Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square, has become a microcosm of the city’s spiraling lawlessness, say frustrated law enforcement sources struggling to keep the heart of Manhattan safe amid slashed budgets and no-show city services.

The killing of 39-year-old Ronald Massaro was the second murder in the precinct this year, up from one in 2019. Burglaries increased 108% with 328 through Dec. 6 compared to 155 last year, and robberies rose 21% with 157 this year from 130 last year. There were three shootings up from none in 2019.

Blatant drug use continues to plague the streets with junkies fueling an “eco-system” of crime just as the defund the police movement gains steam.

“You couldn’t have a worse set of circumstances in a sense that you have [people] released from jail and deinstitutionalized people in the middle of a pandemic with no aftercare or after-supervision. No thought even given to that,” said Eugene O’Donnell, a former NYPD officer and prosecutor who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Bail reform, with its revolving-door justice, and defund the police efforts have tied the hands of cops.

“There’s no deterrence, even if you get arrested, you’re not going to jail. … And why are politicians scratching their heads? Because they can’t point the finger at themselves for all these bad decisions, and this is the most popular vote-getting tool right now — the anti-police vote,” said Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD detective sergeant who is a now a John Jay adjunct professor.

