Women served as combat soldiers during Israel’s War of Independence, when the fledgling country needed all the fighters it could get. But following the 1948 war, it took half a century before they were allowed back in combat.

Since the late 1990s, when some units started allowing female recruits, the number of women serving in combat has rapidly increased. Last summer saw a record 1,000 female combat soldiers inducted.

Debbie Zimelman, a U.S.-born photographer who has lived in Israel for 30 years, spent five years with young women serving in 20 combat units to capture their experiences. The result is a book of photographs, “Women on the Front Lines: Inside the Combat Units of the Israeli Army,” which she self-published in April. The book is available through her website and will be sold soon on Amazon.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency spoke with Zimelman about how she came up with the idea for the project, the challenges she dealt with in working with the Israeli army and her favorite photograph. Here are her answers via email, which have been edited for length, clarity and style.