THE JERUSALEM POST:

When the Russian army invaded on February 24, the odds seemed stacked against the Ukrainian forces, which were significantly weaker in manpower, weapons, and combat doctrine.

Eighty days later, the world sees the Ukrainian military in a different light. The Ukrainians have managed to hold off the Russian army and even push it back on many fronts.

There are many lessons to be learned from this.

Omer Dostri, a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and an expert on national security and military strategy, told The Media Line the success of the Ukrainian army stems mainly from the mass use of inaccurate artillery, anti-tank missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

