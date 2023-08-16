What is RICO? How Donald Trump finds himself facing criminal charge pioneered by Rudy Giuliani in 1980s NYC to smash the Mob

The latest indictment of Donald Trump in Georgia relies upon criminal statues initially created to target the Mafia, laws which Trump’s own co-defendant Rudolph Giuliani famously wielded as a federal prosecutor.

Trump, Giuliani and 17 others were indicted on Monday night by a grand jury in Fulton County on 41 counts over their alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The indictment joins all 18 defendants together using Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law, which is based on the similar federal statute created in 1970 to target organized crime.

