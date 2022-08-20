USA TODAY

Reports of “rainbow fentanyl” are growing nationwide, and law enforcement suggests the colorful, candy-looking opioid could target young people. Other experts say the colors are mostly likely added to distinguish products. Over the last week, seizures of colored fentanyl have made headlines in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, for example, border patrol agents said they found more than 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills at Arizona’s Nogales Port of Entry – following 250,000 fentanyl pills that were seized at the same port Tuesday, some of which were multi-colored. During a search warrant by Oregon law enforcement earlier this week, 800 fentanyl pills and four grams of multi-colored, powdered fentanyl were also found in a Portland residence, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. “Deputies are particularly concerned about rainbow fentanyl getting into the hands of young adults or children, who mistake the drug for something else, such as candy or a toy, or those who may be willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The powdered fentanyl found during this investigation resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk.”

Read More