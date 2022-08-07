The corporate dynamic when it comes to politics has been rather bizarre the past five years.

The general rule for decades in the US was that companies would avoid public sparring over political agendas whenever possible and if they did contribute to election campaigns they would spend money discreetly on candidates in both parties to hedge their bets. Something changed around 2015-2016, however.

Was it the surprise election of Donald Trump? Trump was probably incidental. It was more likely the dramatic shift among conservatives away from the controlled Neo-con paradigm and into a more liberty oriented standing. Ron Paul’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns had a lot to do with this change among Republican voters. Conservatives and liberty minded independents were returning to their foundations of small government, constitutionalism, independent thought, meritocracy and decentralization. This is when the corporate world decided (or was perhaps guided) to go full bore leftist.

That is to say, the leftist cult couldn’t stifle the rise of conservative liberty advocates without consolidating their control in the open, and corporations are a big part of that strategy.

Wall Street, Entertainment Media and Big Tech companies donated FAR more to Democrat candidates in recent years compared to Republican candidates. In the 2020 presidential election, they spent 250% more on Joe Biden’s campaign than Donald Trump’s. But beyond that, many companies have gone aggressively and openly woke. Social Justice narratives of “equity, diversity and inclusion” are dominating corporate culture, and though leftist bias has always been a problem among Hollywood elitists and the entertainment media, things got a lot worse after 2016.

Part of this aggressive leftism could be attributed to the ESG movement (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance), a clear appendage or tool for globalist foundations like the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Economic Forum. It is also referred to as “stakeholder capitalism” and “mission related investing.” Stakeholder capitalism is just another term for socialism/communism, and ESG is a related control methodology for dictating how businesses behave politically.

