The Savage Nation:

In case you’ve been wondering …

Wikipedia.org:

A stun grenade, also known as a flash grenade, flashbang, thunderflash or sound bomb,[1] is a less-lethal explosive device used to temporarily disorient an enemy’s senses. It is designed to produce a blinding flash of light of around 7 megacandela (Mcd) and an intensely loud “bang” of greater than 170 decibels (dB).[2] It was first used by the British Army’s Special Air Service in the late 1970s.[3]

Here’s a demo:

Video courtesy of Steve Sherron channel

