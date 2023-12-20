What happens now that Trump has been kicked off the Colorado ballot

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s 2024 front-runner, was booted off the primary ballot in Colorado Tuesday night after four Democrat-appointed state Supreme Court justices ruled that he was ineligible for the White House.It marked the first time in American history that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment — which disqualifies insurrectionists from office — has been used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible for the White House.Here, The Post delves into what the landmark decision could mean for the 2024 presidential election.

Can Trump still run for president?

Yes. Elections are run by individual states, and it is not uncommon for candidates to appear on the ballot in some states but not others.

Technically, Trump is still allowed to be on the Colorado ballot until Jan. 4, 2024, because the state Supreme Court opted to stay its decision until then, pending an expected appeal to the US Supreme Court

Colorado’s Republican primary is slated for March 5, 2024, though the state GOP has said it will switch to a caucus system if the ballot ban is upheld.

Has the Insurrection Clause been invoked before?

Section 3 has been invoked on at least eight occasions since it went into effect, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, which helped bring the Colorado case against Trump.

Five of those actions were taken against former Confederates, one of whom — Zebulon Vance — was elected to the Senate from North Carolina after the Civil War and served in that post for 15 years.

READ MORE