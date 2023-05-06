The Biden administration assured us that addressing the “root causes” of illegal immigration would solve the problem (not a crisis!) at the border.

The thinking was that as people had more opportunities in their own countries, fewer would want to leave.

Oops.

It should be clear by now that the focus on root causes was just a PR stunt, to make it appear as though the administration were responding constructively to the border crisis without actually, you know, enforcing the law.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Root Causes Czarina, announced in February investment promises by some corporations for the Northern Triangle countries of Central America (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras), that send many illegal immigrants north.

