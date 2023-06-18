Joe Biden was apparently not warmly received during a Pennsylvania speech on Saturday after a heckler called him out amid allegations of bribery by House Republicans.

Biden: "You know what percentage [billionaires] pay in taxes? Eight percent. E-I-G-H-T."



Audience member: "WHAT DO YOU PAY, JOE?" pic.twitter.com/flHDHFY8M7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Biden was denouncing billionaires for not paying enough taxes during his first campaign rally since relaunching his presidential bid in April when a member of the audience threw his talking point back at him.

“If the investment bankers in this country went on strike tomorrow, no one would much notice…but if this room didn’t show up for work, the whole country would come to a grinding halt. So tell me, who matters more in America?” Biden said at the Philadelphia union event. “You know what percentage they pay in taxes? Eight!”

A heckler then quipped, “What do you pay, Joe?!”

“I pay a hell of a lot more than that!” Biden replied.

That wasn’t the only time the Bidens got mocked by the crowd.

One audience member even jokingly yelled, “YEAH, HUNTER!” after Jill Biden lauded him during her remarks.