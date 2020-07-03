ABC News:

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, described Ms Maxwell as “a little bit like a James Bond character”.

When convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in an apparent suicide in his jail cell in August, authorities were forced to shift their focus onto his alleged accomplices.

For decades, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the disgraced financier’s closest confidantes. And his alleged victims have accused her of being deeply involved in Epstein’s criminal activities.

……

Who is she and when did she meet Jeffrey Epstein?

The youngest child of media tycoon and fraudster Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell was born into exceptional wealth, but has often been trailed by controversy.

In 1991, her father’s body was found floating naked in the sea after he apparently fell overboard from his yacht off the Canary Islands. It later emerged he had plundered hundreds of millions of pounds from his companies’ pension funds.

……

What are the charges and allegations against her?

The charges against Ms Maxwell include:

counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury



……

What do we know about her arrest?

Not much. But the FBI said they had been keeping tabs on her for some time.

William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office, told a news conference Ms Maxwell had been living at “a gorgeous property in New Hampshire”, in the north-east of America.

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, described Ms Maxwell as “a little bit like a James Bond character”.

“She’s quite a unique person and I just don’t believe that anyone will find her,” she said at the time of Epstein’s death.

……

What’s her link to the Prince Andrew allegations?

Ms Giuffre said in court documents she was “forced to have sexual relations” with Prince Andrew when she was 17 in “[Ms Maxwell’s] apartment” in London.

More at ABC News