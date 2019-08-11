The Telegraph:

British Muslims should not be forced to “assimilate”, the country’s most senior counter terrorism officer has said, as he called for greater understanding of marginalised communities.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, who is the country’s highest ranking Asian officer, said that in a successful, integrated society, people should be free to practise their religion and culture openly rather than having to hide away.

He also said more needed to be done to eradicate poverty, improve education and increase social mobility if community cohesion was to be improved.