The following export product groups represent the highest dollar value in UK global shipments during 2018. Also shown is the percentage share each export category represents in terms of overall exports from United Kingdom.

Machinery including computers: US$72.5 billion (15% of total exports) Vehicles: $55.4 billion (11.4%) Gems, precious metals: $47.5 billion (9.8%) Mineral fuels including oil: $45.1 billion (9.3%) Pharmaceuticals: $30.1 billion (6.2%) Electrical machinery, equipment: $29.4 billion (6.1%) Aircraft, spacecraft: $19.7 billion (4.1%) Optical, technical, medical apparatus: $19.2 billion (4%) Plastics, plastic articles: $12.8 billion (2.6%) Organic chemicals: $12.4 billion (2.6%)







Here are UK export companies ranking among the largest international trade players for the United Kingdom:

Anglo American PLC (diversified metals, mining)

AstraZeneca (pharmaceuticals)

BP (oil, gas)

British American Tobacco (tobacco)

GlaxoSmithKline (pharmaceuticals)

Johnson Matthey (chemicals)

Mondi Group (paper, paper products)

Rio Tinto Group (diversified metals, mining)

SABMiller (beverages)

Smith & Nephew (medical equipment, supplies)

According to global trade intelligence firm Zepol, the following companies are also examples of UK exporters:

Allied Pickfords UK (forage products, corn, t-shirts)

Cadbury UK (chocolate bars, other chocolate preparations)

GKN Timet UK (titanium)

Optivite International (formic acid, proprionic acid, animal feeds not for dog or cat)

Rothenberger UK (pipe/bolt cutters, propylene, miscellaneous tubes/pipes/hoses)