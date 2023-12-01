‘What Are Democrats Trying to Hide?’: Marsha Blackburn Slams Dick Durbin for Blocking Epstein Flight Logs

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) Thursday for allegedly blocking her request to file a subpoena for sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, accusing Democrats of “hiding” something.

Blackburn is a member of the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Durbin serves as chair, giving him control over the panel’s subpoena power.

The Tennessee Republican publicly called out Durbin on X, writing, “@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. What are Democrats trying to hide?”

