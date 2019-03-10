TSIONIZM.COM

Palestinian parents to middle-schoolers in Alpharetta, GA make it clear that they want all Jews and their homeland destroyed. Autrey Middle School is a public school in the affluent Alpharetta suburb of Atlanta. It serves almost 1,500 students in grades six to eight, has almost 50% “minority” enrollment, and is ranked among top 5% in all public schools in Georgia. As it turns out, Alpharetta is home to a large Jewish and specifically Israeli expat community and so it is understandable that the school should have a large Jewish population as well, though one would imagine that they are not counted as a”minority” enrollment. Last Thursday, the school held its annual Multicultural Night. This kind of event is welcome and indeed essential for a school with such a diverse student body. How else would it be possible for teachers to break down the cultural barriers among students and create a strong school community?

READ MORE AT TSIONIZM.COM