Six whales have mysteriously washed up dead on New Jersey shores since December, sparking debate about offshore wind projects.

The carcass of a humpback whale was found Monday on the beach near Whiting Avenue Beach in Manasquan, New Jersey, Advanced Media reported. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has confirmed a total of nine whales have been found on the shoreline the state shares with New York, the outlet noted.

NJ 1015 reported the whale would be taken to a local landfill for further examination.

“Necropsy teams, Marine Mammal Stranding Center and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, arrived around 8am” as crews from Monmouth County and Manasquan worked to remove the body, Clean Ocean Action, an organization that focuses on water quality, wrote in a Facebook post.

As of February 13, the NOAA has recorded ten humpback whale strandings on the east coast of the United States in 2023 alone, with half of those strandings having occurred in New Jersey.

Some observers have suggested a link between the apparent uptick in whale strandings and offshore wind power development projects.

