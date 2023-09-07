WH spokesperson insists Biden’s hasty Medal of Honor departure was to ‘minimize’ COVID exposure

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered an eyebrow-raising excuse after President Biden abruptly left a ceremony honoring a Vietnam War veteran Tuesday — insisting it was to “minimize” COVID exposure.The 80-year-old president was blasted as disrespectful when he quickly exited the East Room of the White House before the conclusion of the ceremony, in which retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor was presented with a Medal of Honor.At a contentious press briefing Wednesday, Jean-Pierre said it was to protect attendees from COVID-19 after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Biden chose not to wear a mask as he presented the 81-year-old veteran with the award, however, undercutting the official explanation for cutting out early from the event.“He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who are who are about to participate in a reception,” Jean-Pierre said. “And as you all reported that, noticed that he left when there was a pause in the program because, again, he wanted to minimize certainly his impact on folks who were there.”

READ MORE