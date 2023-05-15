Republican Party presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has donated $10,000 to a crowdfunding effort for Daniel Penny who was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of a homeless schizophrenic.

The GiveSendGo fundraising campaign – which has now soared to $2 million in donations – was set up by the 24-year-old ex-marine’s attorneys after a video emerged of him holding Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway on May 1.

They say it will be used to pay for the Long Island native’s legal fees and for ‘any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense.’

On May 5, Rawaswamy tweeted his opinions on the case, stating that Jordan Neely was a ‘habitual offender’ who should have ‘faced justice’ earlier.

He went on to list a series of crimes which Neely had been arrested for in the past eight years.

He penned: ‘The moral of the Jordan Neely story isn’t complicated: he was a habitual offender who should’ve been behind bars or in a mental institution, not free to terrorize New Yorkers. If local police had been allowed to do their jobs, that man would still be alive today – in custody.

