The Daily Star:

RealDoll and Abyss Creations have hundreds of employees who help them produce some of the world’s most in-demand sex robots. The companies have already rolled out a range of groundbreaking features

A sex robot manufacturer has given customers a look inside its Westworld-style factory – with dozen of models and body parts on display.

RealDoll, based in San Marcos, California, the US, produces some of the most realistic sex robots in the world alongside Abyss Creations.

ts more advanced models are equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, and have been recorded carrying out conversations and mimicking orgasms.

RealDoll recently uploaded a photo of one of its “quality control” employees at work on its Instagram page.

In the snap, he is seen inspecting a line of dolls hanging from chains, with body parts scattered around.

It was uploaded with the caption: “Just FYI, THIS is what our quality control team does…get your mind out of the gutter.”

arlier this month, RealDoll flaunted its latest range of models in another incredible piece of footage.

In it, the video’s camera panned slowly revealing female bots in white lacey tops.

A tattooed female worker wearing a face mask and black gloves showed off a sex doll head mould complete with a windpipe and throat.

Suspended overhead, a line of headless Wicker Man-like moulds of plastic were supported by wooden struts.

One Instagram user said: “I would love to work in one of your facilities!!! If you guys ever wanna start a shop in Detroit.”

Another added: “One is going to come to life one day.”

RealDoll is hoping to equip the machines with facial recognition at some point this year, the Daily Star earlier reported.

One of its flagship models, Harmony, recently said she wanted to “walk around” and see the world”.

More at The Daily Star