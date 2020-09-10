The Post Millennial:

WestJet cancelled a flight from Calgary to Toronto yesterday morning when a family onboard struggled to mask their 19-month-old child.

“Earlier today my family endure the most horrific & dehumanizing treatment onboard @WestJet plane,” the father, Safwan Choudhry, tweeted. “My wife was threatening [sic] to be arrested & forcibly removed unless my daughters, 3 yrs & 19 months would wear a mask. While my 3yrs wore her mask, the 19 months old was hysterical.”

“We were just looking to go back home like most people after the long weekend,” Choudhry told Global News.

An attendant approached Choudhry’s wife, demanding that her child wear a mask. She masked her three-year-old daughter. But as the mother grappled with masking her screaming and panicked 19-month-old baby, the crew member looked on.

That’s when the incident escalated.

Earlier today my family endure the most horrific & dehumanizing treatment onboard @WestJet plane. My wife was threatening to be arrested & forcibly removed unless my daughters, 3 yrs & 19 months would wear a mask. While my 3yrs wore her mask, the 19 months old was hysterical. pic.twitter.com/MHnaTnKgCU — Safwan Choudhry (@SafwanChoudhry) September 9, 2020

