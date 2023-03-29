Western tanks are now arriving in Ukraine in larger numbers, including consignments of British Challenger 2 and German Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks this week, donations from NATO members for the fight against the Russian Army.

The first tranche of British-made Challenger 2 tanks have arrived in Ukraine, their government announced, celebrating the arrival of the advanced fighting machines with social media posts. Sitting in the driver’s seat of one Challenger 2, Ukraine’s on-again, off-again defence minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the United Kingdom for the donation.

“Marvellous! Ben… it’s very good stuff. Thank you very much from Ukraine to the United Kingdom”, said Reznikov, addressing Ben Wallace, the British minister of Defence whose absolute dedication to aiding Ukraine saw him become one of the only British government ministers survive the collapse of the Boris Johnson era in-post.

While the United Kingdom said it would be sending 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, just three appear in the video, suggesting further deliveries will follow.

READ MORE