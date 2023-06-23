The government of French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to back NATO membership for Ukraine, signalling a growing divide in the Western strategy towards Russia.

In a potential break with Berlin and Washington, Paris once again seems intent on forging its own strategy towards the war in Ukraine, with reports indicating that the Elysée Palace is now prepared to back the war-torn country’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ahead of the annual NATO summit set to be held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in July.

According to a report from the French daily newspaper Le Monde, a French Defense Council meeting on June 12 determined that backing Ukraine’s membership into the military alliance would be beneficial as a “means of influencing the conflict and bringing Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.”

Paris, which is also in favour of Ukraine entering the European Union, sees NATO membership as the “security guarantee” that would be necessary for President Volodymyr Zelensky to come to the negotiating table with Moscow on a possible peace deal following the Summer counteroffensive.

