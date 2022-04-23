NEW YORK POST:

A West Virginia man was arrested and charged after allegedly handing officers a bag of suspected meth instead of his vehicle registration during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department pulled over Roy Porter, 57, Sunday for suspected improper registration, according to WBOY 12 News. After handing over what he apparently believed to be his registration, a bag containing “pieces of a crystal-like substance” fell out, according to officers.

The officers brought in a drug-sniffing dog to search around the vehicle. Porter was carrying approximately four grams of meth, while passenger Jared Mayle, had almost 220 grams of meth, according to the officers.

Both men were arrested and taken to Bridgeport Police Department for processing. They were later taken to North Central Regional Jail.

Mayle, 21, was released after posting bail. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

