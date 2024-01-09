West Virginia is named America’s UNHEALTHIEST state, alongside Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas with smoking, drug abuse and diabetes blamed for lower life expectancy

A landmark study has determined the unhealthiest place to live in America – and its bad news for millions of people living in the South. By combining 21 metrics including percentage of adults who smoke, obesity rates and cancer mortality, Forbes Advisor found that West Virginia is the worst state in America for staying in shape. One in five people in the Mountain State are smokers, with it also ranking first in diabetes mortality and second in shortest life expectancy, at just 73.9 years. Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas helped the South emerge as the least healthy region in the US, while Hawaii residents blew the competition out of the water as the island came out on top.

READ MORE