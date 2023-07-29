West Virginia couple are arrested after eight-year-old girl jumps out of second-floor bedroom window and walks to a Family Dollar store to beg strangers for food

A West Virginia couple have been arrested after one of their starving children jumped from a second-floor bedroom window to find food.

Ellio and Ryan Hardman, 33, were arrested after their eight-year-old daughter was found barefoot and holding her teddy bear at a nearby Family Dollar.

The child told employees and law enforcement on July 7 at about 10:30pm that the only thing she had eaten was a sandwich made by one of her three siblings.

As they starved, Calhoun County Police said that when they arrived at the child’s home it was fully stocked with food.

Family Dollar employee, Sandra Knicley, told WOWKTV that she was immediately concerned when she saw the young girl walking alone.

‘It was sad and really concerning and we wasn’t about to let her leave and go anywhere else,’ said Knicley.

‘So, we just took her to the back and took care of her until the cops got here.’

Another employee, Kelly Hutchinson, told the outlet that the girl ‘just walked up to us.’

‘She said, ‘I’m hungry. My mom and dad don’t want me no more. Do you have anything I can eat?’ Hutchinson claimed.

READ MORE