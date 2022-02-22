JERUSALEM POST

Russian-backed separatists said the issue of the exact borders of the territories would be resolved later.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament approved the use of the Russian Armed Forces outside the country on Tuesday evening, hours after Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated that Russian troops had already entered territories held by Ukrainian separatists and Western nations began preparing defenses in the region. Putin will be the one to determine the scale of the deployment of Russia’s forces and where and for how long they will be deployed, according to the parliamentary resolution. Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, stated after the vote that the approval was granted based on the fact that these will be “peacekeeping forces,” according to the Russian TASS news agency. “We can confirm that Russian forces entered the territory of the self-proclaimed republics. So they violated the borders of Ukraine, and international law was violated. This type of activity is not allowed,” tweeted the Polish Defense Ministry on Tuesday morning.

