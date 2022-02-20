THE WESTERN JOURNAL:

A militant Black Lives Matter supporter arrested last week in the attempted murder of a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville once told a local magazine that he believed he was “at war” against perceived systemic racism in the U.S.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged on Monday after allegedly barging into candidate Craig Greenberg’s office in Louisville and firing several shots. He is now under house arrest after a group run by Black Lives Matter posted his $100,000 bond.

The incident has brought attention to warning signs of the young man’s radical ideology, from recent calls for revolution to his now-ironic advocacy for gun control.

