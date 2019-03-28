CBSPHILLY

The number of mumps cases associated with Temple University has now reached into the triple digits as 105 people have come down with the highly contagious disease. Officials say that there are 18 confirmed cases and 87 probable cases. Due to the growing number of mumps cases, Temple University will be holding two walk-in vaccination clinics this week. “I think we have a handle on it, but we’re expecting a third wave,” said Mark Denys, Temple University’s student health director.

