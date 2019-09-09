NEWSMAX:

CNN’s seven-hour-long climate calamity confab (town hall) on Sept. 4, coming just after Hurricane Dorian tragically pulverized parts of the Bahamas, attempted to kick up a storm of panic over assured planetary hellfire d***ation for our sinful carbon-fueled transgressions against Mother Earth goddess Gaia.

The dire consequences, they plead, demand immediate and drastic actions.

More than half of the Democratic candidates favor a carbon tax or fee on carbon dioxide “pollution,” which all of Gaia’s green plants view as “food.”

Nearly half the climate crisis choir — including Sens. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — would ban all fracking.

Joe Biden wouldn’t ban fracking, but would commit $1.7 trillion over 10 years to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

Several would spend between $3 trillion (Booker), $10 trillion (Harris), and $16.3 trillion (Sanders, certainly no spendthrift), to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for electricity by between 2030 and 2050.