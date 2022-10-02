Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put would-be looters on notice that they may get more than they bargained for if they attempt to break into homes following Hurricane Ian.

“Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that,” he said during a Friday presser.

“You can have people you know bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes. I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state,” DeSantis added.

At one point, the governor said he saw a sign on a boarded up business in Punta Gorda which read: “you loot, we shoot.”

There have been sporadic reports of looting in some of the state’s hardest hit areas. In Fort Myers cops busted five youthful looters. Another man was collared for burglary and criminal mischief in Levy County, WCJB20 reported. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno echoed DeSantis on Friday, offering a stern warning as Ian ravaged his jurisdiction. –NY Post

On Saturday, DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw drew gasps from the left after tweeting a photo of a home in Florida with signs outside that read: “TRY TO LOOT / I WILL EAT YOUR FACE”.

