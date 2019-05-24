NEW YORK POST:

This doesn’t count as washing your hands before returning to work.

An employee at a Wendy’s in Florida brought his home hygiene routine to the fast food restaurant, washing up in an industrial sink, a revolting viral video shows.

The 93-second footage, posted Tuesday on Facebook, shows a Snapchat video of a shirtless young man without shoes or socks climbing into an oversize sink in the Milton restaurant’s kitchen.

“I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton wendy’s again,” a caption accompanying the video read, complete with several vomiting emojis.

Several people can be heard encouraging the unidentified employee to hop into the bubbly water on the video, which had been viewed more than 706,000 times as of Friday.