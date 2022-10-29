A town in Wales that has been overrun by feral goats since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has formed a task force to address the problem.

In 2020, a pack of Kashmiri goats from the nearby coast had made their way to Llandudno, Wales, and remained in the town’s locked-down streets.

The goats began to reproduce and have been occupying local streets, destroying residents’ gardens and standing on roofs.

Officials met this week and agreed to establish a group to manage the goats terrorizing the town, North Wales Live reported.

