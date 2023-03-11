On Friday morning, Wells Fargo customers reported missing direct deposits in their accounts.

According to ABC 8, Wells Fargo said in a statement that the company is aware that “some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however funds in accounts are accurate and available.”

“We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure,” Wells Fargo said in response.

Forbes reported that in the Wells Fargo app, customers are told, “If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize.”

DownDetector, a website that tracks online outage reports through user submissions, noted an increase in issues just before 8 am Eastern.

