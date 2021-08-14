Just the News:

Laredo, Texas reached an agreement Wednesday to settle its lawsuit against the Biden Department of Homeland Security for transporting illegal immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley sector into the border city.

Now these individuals are being transported instead to Austin, Dallas and Houston after they are released by Border Patrol.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, a Democrat, said Border Patrol is not testing the people it is releasing for COVID before they are bused out. Under the new agreement, the city is not required to test them, so they don’t have to provide care.

“The reason why we don’t do testing is that once you test, there’s an obligation,” Saenz told MyRGV.com. “If they’re positive, we’re told that you have to quarantine. We don’t have the infrastructure for that.

“What we’re doing is coordinating with the EMC, the emergency management coordinators, in Austin and Houston, and I believe even Dallas, too … Then, it’s really up to them to continue offering PPEs, masks, hygiene, whatever they require.”

Laredo was forced to temporary shutdown after illegal immigrants created a COVID-19 outbreak, Saenz said.

“Border Patrol was very clear that they were just going to put them out in the street, in our plazas,” Saenz said. “And of course, we couldn’t have that.

“I know some people may say, ‘You’re basically transporting untested people to other cities.’ And the answer is, ‘Yes.’ But what alternative do we have here, locally?

