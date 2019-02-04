NEW YORK POST:

He took his dine-and-dash meal to go.

A well-dressed man in a suit was caught on a restaurant’s surveillance camera wrapping a pricey steak in a cloth napkin at a California restaurant, then casually walking out with it — and skipping out on the bill.

In a twist on a typical dine-and-dash, the clean-cut crook is shown taking a bite or two from the juicy, 20-ounce porterhouse with sides and looking around nervously at the House of Beef in Oakdale, according to Fox40.com.

Then he grabs the linen napkin from a basket of rolls, wraps the dripping steak in it, gets up, walks to the front door and leaves.

“What type of person will take a steak and watch the juice drip off and then wrap it in a linen napkin?” Denise Loya, a server at the restaurant, told the local station. “It’s just highly unusual.”

And she has a real beef with the steak snatcher, whom she called a “slimeball.”

Adding insult to injury — and perhaps explaining the doggy-bag dash — the man first chowed down on a lobster tail and drank a 20-ounce beer before skipping out on the $56 bill with steak in hand, workers told the station.